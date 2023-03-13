US Markets
Philippine banks not exposed to Silicon Valley Bank -cbank governor

Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

March 13, 2023 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, March 13 (Reuters) - Philippine banks have no reported exposure to the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O, the Southeast Asian nation's central bank governor said on Monday.

Banks' foreign currency deposit units' assets are mostly loans, Philippine dollar bonds and sovereign bonds of countries with high credit ratings, central bank Governor Felipe Medalla told Reuters in a mobile text message.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

