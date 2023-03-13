Philippine banks not exposed to Silicon Valley Bank -cbank governor

MANILA, March 13 (Reuters) - Philippine banks have no reported exposure to the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O, the Southeast Asian nation's central bank governor said on Monday.

Banks' foreign currency deposit units' assets are mostly loans, Philippine dollar bonds and sovereign bonds of countries with high credit ratings, central bank Governor Felipe Medalla told Reuters in a mobile text message.

