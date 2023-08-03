Philippine annual inflation softens to 4.7% in July

MANILA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation was 4.7% in July, the statistics agency said on Friday, slower than a 5.4% rate in June.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast the consumer price index PHCPI=ECI would rise by 5.0% for July, above the central bank's projection for a 4.1% to 4.9% rise for the month.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Tom Hogue)

