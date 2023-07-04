News & Insights

Philippine annual inflation slows to 5.4% in June

Credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID

July 04, 2023 — 09:17 pm EDT

Written by Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

Adds milestone in first paragraph, core inflation in paragraph 4

MANILA, July 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation eased for a fifth straight month in June, the statistics agency said on Wednesday, reflecting a slower rise in food and transport costs.

The consumer price index PHCPI=ECI was up 5.4% in June, its slowest pace annually since April, but the rate remained outside the central bank's 2% to 4% target for the year.

Economists had forecast the CPI to rise 5.5% in June from a year earlier, within the central bank's 5.3% to 6.1% projection for the month.

Core inflation PHCPXY=ECI, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, slowed to 7.4 from 7.7% in May.

Headline inflation in the first half averaged 7.1%.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((manila.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.