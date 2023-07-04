Philippine annual inflation slows to 5.4% in June

Adds milestone in first paragraph, core inflation in paragraph 4

MANILA, July 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation eased for a fifth straight month in June, the statistics agency said on Wednesday, reflecting a slower rise in food and transport costs.

The consumer price index PHCPI=ECI was up 5.4% in June, its slowest pace annually since April, but the rate remained outside the central bank's 2% to 4% target for the year.

Economists had forecast the CPI to rise 5.5% in June from a year earlier, within the central bank's 5.3% to 6.1% projection for the month.

Core inflation PHCPXY=ECI, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, slowed to 7.4 from 7.7% in May.

Headline inflation in the first half averaged 7.1%.

