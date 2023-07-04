Philippine annual inflation eases to 5.4% in June

MANILA, July 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation was recorded at 5.4% in June, easing from 6.1% in May, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Economists had forecast the consumer price index PHCPI=ECI would rise 5.5% in June, within the central bank's 5.3% to 6.1% projection for the month.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

