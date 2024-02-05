Philippine annual inflation at 2.8% in January

By Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores

MANILA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation increased at its slowest pace in over three years, reflecting lower food, utility and transport costs, data showed on Tuesday, likely easing pressure on the central bank to hike or keep interest rates elevated for longer.

The consumer price index rose 2.8% in January, the least since October 2020, the Philippine Statistics Authority said. That was below the 3.1% forecast in a Reuters poll, and was the second consecutive month that the pace of price increases fell within the central bank's 2.0% to 4.0% target range.

Core inflation PHCPXY=ECI, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, slowed to 3.8% in January from 4.4% in the previous month.

Decelerating inflation should bode well for the consumption-driven economy which grew 5.6% in 2023, below the government's 6.0% to 7.0% target for that year as it grappled with soaring inflation that undermined domestic demand.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised its benchmark interest rate PHCBIR=ECI by 450 basis points since May 2022 to rein in inflation, including an off-cycle hike in October last year. However, it kept the rate steady at 6.5% at its final two policy meetings of 2023.

It will meet on Feb. 15 to review interest rates.

