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Philippine Airlines Signs MoU For Nine Additional Airbus A350-1000 Jets

July 21, 2026 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE), on Tuesday announced that Philippine Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding for nine A350-1000 widebody aircraft.

The company said that once finalized, the agreement will double the carrier's total orders for the model to 18 aircraft.

The airline said the A350-1000 will support the expansion of its long-haul network, primarily connecting Manila with destinations in North America, including nonstop services to cities on the U.S. East Coast and Canada.

Philippine Airlines has already taken delivery of the first two A350-1000 aircraft this year and designated the model as its new flagship aircraft.

The carrier configured its A350-1000 fleet with 382 seats, including 42 business class suites, 24 premium economy seats, and 316 economy seats.

The company said the A350 Family had secured 1,595 firm orders from 68 customers worldwide as of the end of June 2026.

Airbus SE is currently trading 1.53% higher at EUR 194.76 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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