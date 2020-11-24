Commodities

Philippine Airlines planning court protection for debt restructuring

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROMEO RANOCO

Philippine Airlines [PHL.UL] plans to seek court protection as it pursues debt restructuring with the help of the government, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

The loss-making flag carrier informed the ministry of its plans last week, but gave no details on any assistance needed from the government, the minister, Carlos Dominguez, told reporters.

Philippine Airlines, whose operations were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

