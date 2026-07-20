Philippine Airlines Commits To Order Up To 20 787 Dreamliner Jets

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) and Philippine Airlines announced Monday that the flag carrier has committed to order up to 20 787 Dreamliner jets, including 15 787-10 airplanes with opportunity to purchase five more. The order will support Philippine Airlines' fleet modernization and expansion plans.

The 787-10 will complement Philippine Airlines' fleet of 10 777 jets by expanding operational flexibility across the airline's medium- and long-haul route network.

Delivering unmatched fuel efficiency with the lowest operating cost per seat of any widebody jet, the 787's composite design yields 25% less fuel use than the airplanes it typically replaces.

As the largest variant of the 787 family, the 787-10 can fly 300-375 passengers up to 13,890 km (7,500 nautical miles), enabling Philippine Airlines to meet rising travel demand.

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