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Philippine Airlines Commits To Order Up To 20 787 Dreamliner Jets

July 20, 2026 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) and Philippine Airlines announced Monday that the flag carrier has committed to order up to 20 787 Dreamliner jets, including 15 787-10 airplanes with opportunity to purchase five more. The order will support Philippine Airlines' fleet modernization and expansion plans.

The 787-10 will complement Philippine Airlines' fleet of 10 777 jets by expanding operational flexibility across the airline's medium- and long-haul route network.

Delivering unmatched fuel efficiency with the lowest operating cost per seat of any widebody jet, the 787's composite design yields 25% less fuel use than the airplanes it typically replaces.

As the largest variant of the 787 family, the 787-10 can fly 300-375 passengers up to 13,890 km (7,500 nautical miles), enabling Philippine Airlines to meet rising travel demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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