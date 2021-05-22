Philip Saunders Is The CEO, interim COO & Director of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) And They Just Sold 34% Of Their Shares

Some Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CEO, interim COO & Director, Philip Saunders, recently sold a substantial US$1.3m worth of stock at a price of US$42.87 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 34%, which is notable but not too bad.

Cornerstone OnDemand Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Philip Saunders is the biggest insider sale of Cornerstone OnDemand shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$44.47. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 34% of Philip Saunders's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Cornerstone OnDemand shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CSOD Insider Trading Volume May 22nd 2021

Does Cornerstone OnDemand Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cornerstone OnDemand insiders own 5.9% of the company, currently worth about US$174m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cornerstone OnDemand Tell Us?

Insiders sold Cornerstone OnDemand shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cornerstone OnDemand. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Cornerstone OnDemand and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

