Philip Norcross of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Just Spent US$12m On A Handful Of Shares

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Philip Norcross recently bought a whopping US$12m worth of stock, at a price of US$3.70. While that only increased their holding size by -108%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Republic First Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Philip Norcross is the biggest insider purchase of Republic First Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$5.16. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.91m shares for US$15m. But insiders sold 147.96k shares worth US$640k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Republic First Bancorp insiders. Their average price was about US$3.76. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:FRBK Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Republic First Bancorp insiders own about US$26m worth of shares. That equates to 8.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Republic First Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Republic First Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Republic First Bancorp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

