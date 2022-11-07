Philip Morris wins 83% stake in Swedish Match, goes ahead with $16 bln takeover

By Swedish law a bidder can only initiate a compulsory redemption of remaining shares if voluntary acceptance is above 90%. PMI had said earlier it could drop the bid if acceptance was lower.

PMI in May made an offer to buy Swedish Match for 106 crowns per share, valuing the company at $16 billion. In October it raised the bid to 116 crowns per share after some investors said it was too low.

"We look forward to welcoming Swedish Match's employees and leading oral nicotine portfolio into the PMI family," the U.S. firm said in a statement.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.