Philip Morris to sweeten Swedish Match offer, to buy back U.S. IQOS rights for $2.7 bln - WSJ

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc PM.N is planning to raise its offer for Swedish Match AB SWMA.ST, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The tobacco giant has also agreed to pay $2.7 billion to recoup the U.S. rights for its IQOS heated tobacco products from Altria Group Inc MO.N, the report added.

