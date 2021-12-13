Markets
Philip Morris To Redeem All Of Outstanding 2.625% Notes Due February 18, 2022

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) said that it will redeem all of its outstanding 2.625% Notes due February 18, 2022 on January 18, 2022.

The Notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PM22A" and have been assigned CUSIP No. 718172 BZ1 and ISIN No. US718172BZ15.

As of December 13, 2021, $500 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes were outstanding. On the Redemption Date, PMI will pay to the registered holders of the Notes a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

