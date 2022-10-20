Philip Morris sweetens buyout offer for Swedish Match

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Marlboro cigarettes-maker Philip Morris International Inc PM.N on Thursday raised its buyout offer for Swedish Match AB SWMA.ST to SEK 116 per share.

Philip Morris had offered SEK 106 a share for Swedish Match in May, for a total deal value of about $16 billion at the time.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

