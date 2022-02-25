US Markets
Philip Morris suspends Ukraine operations after Russian invasion

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc said on Friday it would temporarily suspend its operations in Ukraine, including at its factory in Kharkiv, following the Russian invasion of the country.

Philip Morris said it has one factory and more than 1,300 employees in the country, and has contingency plans in place to restart the supply of products "once safe conditions allow".

