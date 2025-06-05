Philip Morris Stock Records 50% YTD Surge: Is it Too Late to Buy?

Philip Morris International Inc. PM is making waves in 2025 with the stock jumping 50.1% year to date, outpacing the Zacks Tobacco industry’s 38.8% rise and significantly outperforming 7% growth of the Zacks Consumer Staples sector. By comparison, the S&P 500 has barely moved, with just a 0.9% increase. The scale of PM’s rally has sparked growing investor interest.



Philip Morris has also outshone its competitors like Altria Group, Inc. MO, British American Tobacco p.l.c. BTI and Turning Point Brands TPB during this time. Altria has returned 13.4%, British American Tobacco is up 27.1%, and Turning Point Brands has gained 24.7% year to date.

PM’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Behind PM’s YTD Surge?

The answer lies in a powerful combination of premium pricing in traditional tobacco, rapid expansion in smoke-free offerings and tight cost controls. As Philip Morris transitions from a cigarette heavyweight to a reduced-risk powerhouse, many are now wondering if the stock has more room to run.



As of June 4, 2025, Philip Morris stock closed at $180.66, 1.8% below its 52-week high of $183.94 reached a day earlier. This proximity to its peak suggests continued upside potential, especially given the company’s strong fundamentals.



Adding to the bullish case, Philip Morris trades above both its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages — a signal of sustained upward momentum and investor confidence. This technical strength reflects not only positive market sentiment but also belief in the company’s ability to deliver long-term value through its strategic transformation.

PM Stock Trades Above 50 and 200-Day Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PM’s Smoke-Free Gains Are Accelerating

Philip Morris’ real growth engine lies in its smoke-free business, which is scaling rapidly. Smoke-free net revenues jumped 20.4% in first-quarter 2025, and gross profit rose by a striking 33.1%. This translated into a gross margin of over 70%, more than 500 basis points higher than combustibles. The result is a business that is not just growing faster but is also more profitable.



IQOS, PM’s flagship heat-not-burn product, posted 9.4% HTU-adjusted IMS growth, especially in Japan and Europe. Meanwhile, ZYN, the nicotine pouch acquired via Swedish Match, continues to dominate the U.S. market. In the first quarter, ZYN shipments surged 53% to 202 million cans, surpassing expectations. With demand outpacing supply, PM recently upgraded its 2025 ZYN shipment forecast to 800-840 million cans from 780-820 million previously.



In addition to IQOS and ZYN, e-vapor brand VEEV also saw volumes more than double, buoyed by pod growth in Europe. Combined, all three smoke-free categories are contributing to a broader transformation. Philip Morris is now active in 95 markets with smoke-free offerings, and 46 markets feature more than one product category. Early momentum in markets like the U.K., Italy, and the Czech Republic confirms that the multi-category strategy is working.

PM’s Combustible Tobacco Remains a Steady Performer

While Philip Morris is accelerating its shift toward smoke-free products, its traditional combustible tobacco business continues to show resilience. In the first quarter of 2025, strong pricing and modest volume growth helped offset a negative geographic mix, resulting in flat reported net revenues but a 3.8% increase on an organic basis. Gross profit remained solid, rising 2% year over year (5.3% organically), highlighting the segment’s profitability. Notably, the company’s global brand portfolio, led by Marlboro, gained additional market share, pushing Philip Morris’ total cigarette category share up by 0.4 percentage points to 24.8%.

PM’s Upbeat Outlook Indicates Strength

Philip Morris is positioning itself for another strong year in 2025, backed by solid financial performance and accelerating momentum in its smoke-free portfolio. The company expects total volumes to grow 2%, marking its fifth straight year of positive volume growth. Smoke-free products are projected to remain the primary growth engine, with volume growth of 12-14%, underscoring Philip Morris’ ongoing shift toward reduced-risk alternatives.



On the financial front, management forecasts net revenue growth of 6-8% on an organic basis, signaling strong consumer demand and operational efficiency during the year. Philip Morris expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2025 in the range of $7.36 to $7.49, which implies 12-14% growth from the prior year. Even excluding currency impacts, adjusted EPS is forecasted in the range of $7.26 to $7.39, indicating solid earnings momentum with growth between 10.5% and 12.5%. For the second quarter of 2025, Philip Morris envisions adjusted EPS in the range of $1.80-$1.85, also indicating year-over-year growth.

Bullish Earnings Estimates for Philip Morris

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PM’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 13.7%, whereas the same for 2026 suggests a year-over-year uptick of 11.7%. The estimates for 2025 and 2026 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days. (Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Philip Morris’ second-quarter 2025 EPS suggests year-over-year growth of 15.7%, highlighting optimism over the company’s near-term prospects.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Does PM’s P/E Signal Confidence or Overvaluation?

Philip Morris is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23.04, well above the tobacco industry average of 15.49. This higher valuation underscores investor confidence in the company’s long-term growth trajectory, particularly as it accelerates its shift toward smoke-free alternatives like IQOS and ZYN.



Compared to its peers, Philip Morris commands a premium. Turning Point Brands trades at a forward P/E of 21.03, while Altria and British American Tobacco lag behind with P/E ratios of 10.87 and 9.84, respectively.



This valuation gap reflects a broader trend — investors are increasingly willing to pay a premium for tobacco companies that are investing in innovation and expanding their footprint in reduced-risk product categories. In Philip Morris’ case, the elevated multiple highlights the market’s view of the company as a growth-driven, future-ready player within a traditionally defensive industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Take on PM

Philip Morris has proven it’s more than just a legacy tobacco company — it’s a forward-thinking leader in the global shift toward reduced-risk products. With strong pricing power, accelerating smoke-free growth, and consistent earnings momentum, the company is well-positioned for long-term success. Trading near its highs and outperforming its peers, PM’s stock reflects confidence that’s backed by fundamentals. For investors seeking a combination of growth, resilience and innovation in this space, Philip Morris appears to be a smart and rewarding long-term bet.



At present, PM carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.