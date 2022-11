STOCKHOLM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Marlboro maker Philip Morris International (PMI) PM.N said on Monday it had raised its stake in Swedish Match SWMA.ST to 93.1% and would initiate a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in its Swedish peer and de-list it.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)

((Marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

