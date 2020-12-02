Markets
Philip Morris Revises Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) revised the company's full-year 2020 reported earnings per share forecast to be around $5.08, at prevailing exchange rates, compared to the prior forecast range of $5.03 to $5.08. Adjusted earnings per share, excluding currency, is anticipated to be $5.42, up around 6% from prior year.

Philip Morris said the revision primarily reflects lower anticipated costs, driven by: further efficiencies related to the commercial engine and digitalization, ongoing business simplification, and adjustments to commercial plans due to the pandemic.

