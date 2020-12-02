Philip Morris Revises Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) revised the company's full-year 2020 reported earnings per share forecast to be around $5.08, at prevailing exchange rates, compared to the prior forecast range of $5.03 to $5.08. Adjusted earnings per share, excluding currency, is anticipated to be $5.42, up around 6% from prior year.

Philip Morris said the revision primarily reflects lower anticipated costs, driven by: further efficiencies related to the commercial engine and digitalization, ongoing business simplification, and adjustments to commercial plans due to the pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.