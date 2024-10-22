Philip Morris reports Q3 EPS $1.91, consensus $1.82

Reports Q3 revenue $9.91B, consensus $9.69B. “In the third quarter, we delivered exceptionally strong performance, with record quarterly net revenues and earnings per share,” said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer. “This reflects excellent momentum across all regions and categories, with a reacceleration in IQOS adjusted in-market sales growth, strong ZYN volumes, and resilient combustible performance. As a result of our strong year-to-date delivery, we are raising our full-year growth outlook for adjusted diluted EPS to a range of 14% to 15%, excluding currency.”

