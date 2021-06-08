Markets
Philip Morris Reaffirms Q2, FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the investor meet at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference later on Tuesday, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings outlook for the second quarter and full year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $5.95 to $6.05 per share and $5.75 to $5.85, excluding currency, on net revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent n an organic basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.09 per share on revenue growth of 8.7 percent to $31.18 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company still expects $1.50 to $1.55 per share, including a favorable currency impact, at prevailing exchange rates, of around $0.04 per share. The Street is currently looking for earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter.

PM

