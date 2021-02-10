Philip Morris Reaffirms FY21 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its virtual 2021 Investor Day later on Wednesday, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2021 in the range of $5.90 to $6.00 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.00 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also provided long-term targets for the fiscal years 2021 to 2023, including net revenue and adjusted earnings compound annual organic growth of more than 5% and 9%, respectively, and 2023 heated tobacco unit shipment volume of 140 to 160 billion units.

The company also intends to begin a three-year share repurchase program of $5 billion to $7 billion in the second half of 2021, and will maintain its progressive dividend policy while targeting a long-term dividend payout ratio of around 75% of adjusted earnings, both subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.