Philip Morris Reaffirms Full-year EPS Forecast - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) reaffirmed 2023 full-year reported EPS forecast, announced on October 19, 2023, of $4.95 to $4.98. Excluding a total 2023 adjustment of $1.10 per share and an unfavorable currency impact of $0.53 per share, earnings per share is anticipated in a range of $6.58 - $6.61, a projected currency-neutral increase of 10.0% to 10.5% from adjusted EPS of $5.98 in 2022.

"We are reaffirming our full-year EPS forecast -with excellent expected 2023 organic top-line growth and double-digit currency-neutral adjusted EPS growth. This is underpinned by the continued strength of our smoke-free portfolio led by our two blockbuster premium brands: IQOS and ZYN," said Emmanuel Babeau, CFO.

