Philip Morris' Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What You Should Know

Philip Morris International Inc. PM is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales is pegged at $9.57 billion, suggesting an increase of 4.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for third-quarter earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.83 per share, indicating a rise of 9.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. PM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.



Things to Consider About PM’s Upcoming Results

Philip Morris has been benefiting from its strong pricing power, which has aided its revenues and adjusted operating income even amid low cigarette volumes. Though higher pricing might lead to a possible decline in cigarette consumption, it is seen that smokers tend to absorb price increases owing to the addictive quality of cigarettes.



Philip Morris’ transition toward smoke-free alternatives has been working well, given consumers’ rising health consciousness and inclination toward reduced-risk products. Smoke-free products generated 38.1% of the company’s net revenues in the second quarter of 2024. In the quarter, the company witnessed continued strength in IQOS performance. Within the smoke-free business, inhalable smoke-free products were driven by strength in IQOS, while oral SFP was fueled by increased shipment volumes of ZYN. Strength in these products is likely to have aided in the quarter under review.

High SG&A expenses are a concern for Philip Morris. With key commercial activities planned for the third quarter, SG&A expenses are expected to be high, posing a potential challenge. Apart from this, the company continues to encounter tobacco leaf inflation.



However, Philip Morris’ saving measures are likely to have offered respite, as it expects accelerated savings in the second half of the year. On its lastearnings call management stated that it expects to witness a robust second-half performance, which encouraged it to raise its full-year 2024 guidance despite the adverse currency movements. These upsides bode well for the third quarter.

Earnings Whispers for Philip Morris

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Philip Morris this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Philip Morris carries a Zacks Rank #2, while it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

