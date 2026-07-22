Philip Morris Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Rise 7.6% Y/Y

Philip Morris International Inc. PM reported second-quarter 2026 results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.



PM posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.20 per share, which increased 15.2% year over year. Excluding currency effects, the adjusted earnings jumped 13.6% year over year. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04.

Philip Morris International Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Philip Morris International Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Philip Morris International Inc. Quote

Net revenues of $11,192 million increased 10.4% on a reported basis and 7.6% on an organic basis year over year. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,556 million. The increase in organic revenues was backed by favorable pricing in the international combustibles business, with additional support from favorable volume/mix due to strong international smoke-free volumes, partly offset by an unfavorable international combustibles mix.

PM’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics and Insights

Total shipment volumes increased 2.5% to 205.2 billion units in the second quarter.



Adjusted gross profit increased 11.5% (up 8.7% on an organic basis) to $7,665 million, while adjusted operating income rose 12.4% to $4,773 million.

Decoding PM’s Segment Performance

Net revenues in the International Smoke-Free segment grew 14.2% (up 11.8% on an organic basis) to $3,877 million, attributed to a favorable volume/mix from higher HTU and e-vapor volumes, alongside favorable pricing driven by HTUs. Adjusted gross profit rose 17.1% (up 14.6% organically). Shipment volume grew 8% to 44.7 billion units, led by broad-based growth across markets, particularly Taiwan, Romania and Greece.



In the International Combustibles segment, net revenues increased 9.8% (up 6.4% organically) to $6,459 million, driven by favorable pricing, partly offset by an unfavorable geographic mix as growth in developing markets more than offset declines in Europe. Adjusted gross profit increased 11.5% (up 8% organically). Shipment volume increased 1.1% to 156.9 billion units, with growth in Turkey, Indonesia and Egypt.



Revenues in the U.S. segment fell 0.7% (down 0.9% on an organic basis) to $856 million, due to broadly stable ZYN revenues, declines in the cigar business and unfavorable timing effects in the Wellness business. Adjusted gross profit decreased 9% (down 8.9% organically). Shipment volume increased 1.8% to 3.5 billion units.

Philip Morris: Other Updates

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5,999 million, long-term debt of $42,366 million and a total shareholder deficit of $6,657 million.

Sneak Peek Into PM’s Outlook

Adjusted EPS for 2026 is now envisioned in the $8.26-$8.41 range, indicating 9.5-11.5% growth. Earlier, the metric was expected in the $8.36-$8.51 per share range, implying 10.9-12.9% growth. Adjusted EPS, excluding currency, is likely to be in the $8.11-$8.26 band, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.5-9.5%. For 2026, Philip Morris expects reported EPS in the band of $7.19-$7.34 compared with $7.26 in 2025. Earlier, the metric was expected in the $7.56-$7.71 per share range.



Overall shipment volumes are expected to remain stable to slightly increase, driven by continued high-single-digit growth in smoke-free products, while cigarette volumes are projected to decline 2-3%, compared with the previous expectation of around 3%.



For 2026, PM still expects net revenues to increase 5-7% on an organic basis. The operating income on an organic basis is likely to rise 7-9%.



This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company expects an operating cash flow of around $13.5 billion in 2026. Capital expenditures are likely to be in the band of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion, primarily implying investments to support the smoke-free business.



For the third quarter of 2026, adjusted EPS is projected in the range of $2.20 to $2.25.



The company’s shares have gained 11.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 15.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 254.9% from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA holds a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 30% and 73.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Hormel Foods Corporation HRL develops, processes and distributes various meat, nuts and other food products to foodservice, convenience store and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. HRL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hormel Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 1.4% and 9.5%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.