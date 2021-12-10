Philip Morris Publishes Agricultural Labor Practices: 10-Year Anniversary Report

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) said, in marking the 10-year anniversary of its decade-long Agricultural Labor Practices (ALP) program and the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labor, the company has developed a comprehensive report on agricultural labor practices.

Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer, PMI, said: "We are acutely aware that poverty and inequality are at the root of child labor and other human rights issues. Through our focus on living income, we aim to build resilience in our farming communities, provide new and alternative sources of revenue, and improve income levels and households' livelihoods."

The company is also partnering with Verit to integrate its learnings into an open-source toolkit that will aid companies, suppliers, and producers in driving improvements in labor practices of agricultural supply chains around the world.

