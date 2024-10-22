Philip Morris price target raised to $142 from $135 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Damian McNeela raised the firm’s price target on Philip Morris (PM) to $142 from $135 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Better-than-expected Q3 performance was broad based across regions and categories, reflecting a re-acceleration in IQOS adjusted in-market sales growth, strong ZYN volumes and resilient combustible performance, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
