Philip Morris price target raised to $142 from $135 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Damian McNeela raised the firm’s price target on Philip Morris (PM) to $142 from $135 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Better-than-expected Q3 performance was broad based across regions and categories, reflecting a re-acceleration in IQOS adjusted in-market sales growth, strong ZYN volumes and resilient combustible performance, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.