Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed at $98.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had gained 0.69% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Philip Morris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, down 14.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.06 billion, up 4.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.33 per share and revenue of $34.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.85% and +9.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. Philip Morris currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Philip Morris currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.46.

Meanwhile, PM's PEG ratio is currently 3.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

