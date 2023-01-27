Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed at $103.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had gained 3.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.73%.

Philip Morris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, down 4.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.44 billion, down 8.17% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.32% higher within the past month. Philip Morris is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Philip Morris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.93.

Also, we should mention that PM has a PEG ratio of 3.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

