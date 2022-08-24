Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Philip Morris (PM) closed at $97.64, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had gained 1.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Philip Morris as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Philip Morris is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.17 billion, down 11.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $29.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.48% and -4.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. Philip Morris is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Philip Morris has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.34 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.35.

We can also see that PM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.