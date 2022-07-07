Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed at $94.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.01% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 8.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Philip Morris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2022. On that day, Philip Morris is projected to report earnings of $1.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.53 billion, down 13.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.53 per share and revenue of $28.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.05% and -7.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. Philip Morris is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Philip Morris has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.19 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.13, so we one might conclude that Philip Morris is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that PM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

