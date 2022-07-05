Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed at $98.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.64% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 6.25% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.69% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Philip Morris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2022. On that day, Philip Morris is projected to report earnings of $1.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.53 billion, down 13.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.53 per share and revenue of $28.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.05% and -7.82%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% higher. Philip Morris is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.32.

Meanwhile, PM's PEG ratio is currently 3.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.