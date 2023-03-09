Philip Morris (PM) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed at $98.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 1.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.13% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Philip Morris as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, down 14.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.05 billion, up 3.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $34.89 billion, which would represent changes of +5.69% and +9.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.56% higher within the past month. Philip Morris currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Philip Morris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.02.

Investors should also note that PM has a PEG ratio of 3.16 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

