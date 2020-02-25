Philip Morris (PM) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Philip Morris (PM) closed at $85, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had gained 1.02% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.94% in that time.

PM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PM is projected to report earnings of $1.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.77 billion, up 0.29% from the year-ago period.

PM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $31.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.9% and +4.58%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. PM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.74.

We can also see that PM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

