Philip Morris (PM) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Philip Morris (PM) closed at $95.79, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 1.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 7.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Philip Morris as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.40, down 11.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.17 billion, down 11.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $29.98 billion, which would represent changes of -1.48% and -4.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Philip Morris currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Philip Morris is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.92, which means Philip Morris is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that PM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Free Stock Analysis Report



