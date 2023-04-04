Philip Morris (PM) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed at $97.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 2.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Philip Morris as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 20, 2023. On that day, Philip Morris is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.06 billion, up 4.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.31 per share and revenue of $34.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.52% and +9.81%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher within the past month. Philip Morris currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Philip Morris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.59, so we one might conclude that Philip Morris is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that PM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

