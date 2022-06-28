Philip Morris (PM) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed the most recent trading day at $102.44, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 3.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.08%.

Philip Morris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.23, down 21.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.53 billion, down 14.06% from the prior-year quarter.

PM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.53 per share and revenue of $29.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.05% and -7.63%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher within the past month. Philip Morris is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Philip Morris currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.56. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.71.

We can also see that PM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.