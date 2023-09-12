Philip Morris (PM) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Philip Morris (PM) closed at $94.45, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 1.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Philip Morris as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Philip Morris is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.27 billion, up 15.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $35.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.85% and +12.39%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower within the past month. Philip Morris is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.21, so we one might conclude that Philip Morris is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PM has a PEG ratio of 1.97 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

