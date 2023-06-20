Philip Morris (PM) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed the most recent trading day at $94.82, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had gained 1.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Philip Morris as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 20, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Philip Morris to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.73 billion, up 11.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.20 per share and revenue of $35.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.68% and +10.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower. Philip Morris is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.34, so we one might conclude that Philip Morris is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

