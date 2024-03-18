Philip Morris (PM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Philip Morris (PM) closed at $95.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.82%.

The seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands's stock has climbed by 5.15% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Philip Morris in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 23, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Philip Morris to post earnings of $1.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.45 billion, up 4.28% from the year-ago period.

PM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.39 per share and revenue of $37.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.32% and +5.43%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% lower. Philip Morris presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Philip Morris is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.76. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.65.

Also, we should mention that PM has a PEG ratio of 2.13. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

