Philip Morris (PM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Philip Morris (PM) ending at $95.56, denoting a +1.57% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.64%.

Shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands witnessed a gain of 1.24% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Philip Morris in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.48, showcasing a 6.47% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.93 billion, indicating a 9.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Philip Morris is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.42. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.22 for its industry.

It's also important to note that PM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Tobacco industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.47.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

