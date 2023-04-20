Philip Morris (PM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Philip Morris (PM) reported revenue of $8.1 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was +3.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Philip Morris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Heated Tobacco Units Volume : 27.4 billion versus 27.5 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 27.4 billion versus 27.5 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total cigarette volume : 143.7 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 144 billion.

: 143.7 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 144 billion. Total Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume : 171.1 billion versus 171.6 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 171.1 billion versus 171.6 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Cigarette volume - Americas : 14.9 billion versus 14.8 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 14.9 billion versus 14.8 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net revenue- Swedish Match : $581 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $544.23 million.

: $581 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $544.23 million. Net revenue- Americas : $445 million versus $420.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.

: $445 million versus $420.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change. Net revenue- European Union : $2.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

: $2.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%. Revenue- Total Smoke-free excl. W&H- European Union : $1.10 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Total Smoke-free excl. W&H- East Asia & Australia : $689 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $677.53 million.

: $689 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $677.53 million. Revenue- Total Smoke-free excl. W&H- Americas : $15 million compared to the $17.20 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $15 million compared to the $17.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net revenue- Combustible Tobacco- East Asia & Australia : $689 million compared to the $500.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $689 million compared to the $500.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net revenue- Wellness and Healthcare: $86 million versus $72.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Philip Morris have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.