Philip Morris (PM) Readies for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note

Philip Morris International Inc. PM is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2023 earnings on Jul 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8,688 million, suggesting growth of 10.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has declined by a penny in the past seven days to $1.47 per share. The projection indicates a decrease of 0.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago period quarter. Philip Morris has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Philip Morris has been benefiting from its strong pricing power, which has aided its revenues and adjusted operating income. Though higher pricing might lead to a possible decline in cigarette consumption, it is seen that smokers tend to absorb price increases due to the addictive quality of cigarettes.

Higher pricing variance was an upside to the company’s performance (mainly due to increased combustible tobacco pricing) in the first quarter of 2023. The continuation of this trend is likely to aid results in the second quarter.



With reduced-risk products (RRPs) gaining popularity, Philip Morris is also benefiting from its business transformation, with smoke-free products generating 34.9% of the company’s net revenues in the first quarter of 2023. PM is well-placed toward becoming a majority smoke-free company by 2025. To this end, the company’s IQOS, a heat-not-burn device, counts among one of the leading RRPs in the industry.



Total IQOS users at the end of the first quarter were estimated at roughly 25.8 million (of which nearly 18.5 million had switched to IQOS and stopped smoking). For 2023, management expects heated tobacco unit (HTU) shipment volumes of 125-130 billion units. These factors bode well for the quarter to be reported.



However, cigarette volumes, in general, have been affected by consumers’ rising health consciousness and a shift to low-risk tobacco alternatives. In 2023, the total international industry volume is estimated to decline by 1-2%, excluding China and the United States. Total cigarette and HTU shipment volume growth is likely to come in the range of around flat to an increase of 1%.



Apart from this, the company has been battling cost-related headwinds for a while now. In the first quarter of 2023, the adjusted operating income tumbled 10.7% on an organic basis due to elevated marketing, administration and research costs, an adverse volume/mix and escalated manufacturing costs, partly compensated by favorable pricing variance. Management expects certain margin pressures in the first half of 2023.

