Philip Morris (PM) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Philip Morris (PM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share, reflecting an increase of 10% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Philip Morris metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Smoke-Free Excl. W&H- Total' to reach $4.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Combustible Tobacco- Total' should come in at $6.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF' will reach $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues by Geography- Europe' stands at $4.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA' will reach $3.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues by Geography- Americas' will likely reach $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13%.

Analysts expect 'Shipment Volume - Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units' to come in at 39.57 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 35.35 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Shipment Volume - Europe - Cigarettes' will reach 41.41 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 43.74 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Shipment Volume - Europe - Total' should arrive at 57.35 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 57.93 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Shipment Volume - Americas - Total' at 15.15 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.40 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Shipment Volume - Cigarettes and HTUs - Total' reaching 197.20 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 198.59 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Shipment Volume - SSEA, CIS & MEA - Cigarettes' of 89.05 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 91.46 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Philip Morris have returned -5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, PM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

