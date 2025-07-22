Philip Morris (PM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Philip Morris (PM) reported $10.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $1.91 for the same period compares to $1.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85, the EPS surprise was +3.24%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Shipment Volume - Cigarettes and HTUs - Total : 194.06 billion compared to the 195.25 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 194.06 billion compared to the 195.25 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Shipment Volume - EA, AU & PMI DF - Total : 28.33 billion compared to the 27.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 28.33 billion compared to the 27.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Shipment Volume - SSEA, CIS & MEA - Total : 95.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95.56 billion.

: 95.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95.56 billion. Shipment Volume - Americas - Total : 15.33 billion compared to the 16.46 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 15.33 billion compared to the 16.46 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF : $1.71 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Net Revenues by Geography- Europe : $4.23 billion versus $4.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.

: $4.23 billion versus $4.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change. Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA : $2.93 billion compared to the $2.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.

: $2.93 billion compared to the $2.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year. Net Revenues by Geography- Americas : $1.27 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

: $1.27 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%. Net Revenues- Smoke-Free Excl. W&H- SSEA, CIS & MEA : $365 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $398.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

: $365 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $398.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Net Revenues- Smoke-Free Excl. W&H- EA, AU & PMI DF : $1.05 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.

: $1.05 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change. Net Revenues- Smoke-Free Excl. W&H- Total : $4.1 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%.

: $4.1 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%. Net Revenues- Combustible Tobacco- Total: $5.98 billion versus $6.08 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.

Here is how Philip Morris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Philip Morris have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

