Philip Morris (PM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Philip Morris (PM) reported revenue of $10.15 billion, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.96, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.83 billion, representing a surprise of +3.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.7%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Shipment Volume - Smoke-Free - Total : 47 billion compared to the 44.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: 47 billion compared to the 44.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Shipment Volume - Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units : 41.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 38.38 billion.

: 41.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 38.38 billion. Shipment Volume - E-Vapor - total : 1.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.06 billion.

: 1.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.06 billion. Shipment Volume - Oral Smoke-Free Products - Total : 4.5 billion compared to the 4.72 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.5 billion compared to the 4.72 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net revenues- International Combustibles : $5.69 billion versus $5.49 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.69 billion versus $5.49 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net revenues- U.S. : $622 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $656.37 million.

: $622 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $656.37 million. Net revenues- International Smoke-Free: $3.84 billion compared to the $3.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Philip Morris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Philip Morris here>>>

Shares of Philip Morris have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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