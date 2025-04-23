Philip Morris (PM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Philip Morris (PM) reported $9.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $1.69 for the same period compares to $1.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61, the EPS surprise was +4.97%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Philip Morris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shipment Volume - Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units : 37.09 billion compared to the 35.5 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 37.09 billion compared to the 35.5 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Shipment Volume - Europe - Heated Tobacco Units : 13.07 billion versus 13.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13.07 billion versus 13.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Shipment Volume - Americas - Heated Tobacco Units : 0.15 billion compared to the 0.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.15 billion compared to the 0.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Shipment Volume - Cigarettes and HTUs - Total : 181.84 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 179.11 billion.

: 181.84 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 179.11 billion. Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF : $1.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

: $1.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. Net Revenues by Geography- Europe : $3.56 billion versus $3.50 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

: $3.56 billion versus $3.50 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA : $2.74 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

: $2.74 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year. Net Revenues by Geography- Americas : $1.27 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.2% year over year.

: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.2% year over year. Net Revenues- Smoke-Free Excl. W&H- SSEA, CIS & MEA : $279 million compared to the $360.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.

: $279 million compared to the $360.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year. Net Revenues- Combustible Tobacco- Total : $5.41 billion compared to the $5.26 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $5.41 billion compared to the $5.26 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Net Revenues- Smoke-free excl. W&H- Total : $3.84 billion compared to the $3.58 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.

: $3.84 billion compared to the $3.58 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year. Net Revenues- Wellness and Healthcare- Total: $51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.3%.

Shares of Philip Morris have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

