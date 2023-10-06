Philip Morris (PM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) ended the recent trading session at $92.17, demonstrating a +0.21% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 1.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 7.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Philip Morris in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 19, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.61, indicating a 5.23% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.18 billion, indicating a 14.26% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.12 per share and revenue of $35.58 billion, which would represent changes of +2.34% and +12.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Philip Morris. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.48% decrease. Philip Morris is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Philip Morris is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.78.

It's also important to note that PM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.95. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Tobacco industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

