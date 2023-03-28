Philip Morris (PM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed at $94.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 5.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.07%.

Philip Morris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, down 16.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.04 billion, up 3.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.29 per share and revenue of $34.76 billion, which would represent changes of +5.18% and +9.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower within the past month. Philip Morris is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Philip Morris currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.73. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.37.

We can also see that PM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

