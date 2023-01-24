Philip Morris (PM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed the most recent trading day at $101.30, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 0.53% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.21% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Philip Morris as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Philip Morris to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.45 billion, down 8.02% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.76% higher. Philip Morris is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Philip Morris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.03.

Investors should also note that PM has a PEG ratio of 3.44 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

