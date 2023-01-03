Philip Morris (PM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed at $101.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 2.19% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Philip Morris as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Philip Morris to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.45 billion, down 8.06% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Philip Morris currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.28.

Also, we should mention that PM has a PEG ratio of 3.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.